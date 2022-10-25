Ram temple to open to devotees in Jan 2024: Trust

The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened to devotees in January 2024 after the installation of idols of the deity, said a key member of the trust set up to oversee its construction.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra on Tuesday said 50 per cent of the construction work of the temple has been completed and the overall progress is satisfactory.

“The temple will be opened to devotees in January 2024 after the installation of idols of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on the festival of Makar Sankranti,” trust general secretary Champat Rai said.

He said the ground floor of the temple will be ready by December next year and around January 14, 2024, idols of Lord Ram will be installed.

“An estimated Rs 1,800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple,” Rai said, adding that space will be made for idols of prominent Hindu seers.

A group of journalists were on Tuesday taken to the elevated place from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday inspected the construction work of the temple.

The prime minister had performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the temple on August 5, 2020.

