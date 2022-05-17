Rajnath launches 2 indigenously built warships

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two indigenously built warships ‘Surat’ and ‘Udaygiri’ at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai.

This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) said. The MDL is a premier ship and submarine building defence public sector undertaking.