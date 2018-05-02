Rajiv murder convict Nalini attempts suicide

Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, attempted suicide in Vellore prison. Her lawyer says, “We want inquiry into it as she never showed such an attitude during her 30-year incarceration. We request CM to move her to Puzhal prison. She isn’t safe in Vellore prison.”

Nalinis husband Murugan, who is also in prison for Rajiv Gandhis assassination, called the lawyer and requested that Nalini be shifted from the Vellore prison to the Puzhal prison. The lawyer added that a legal request for the same will be made soon.

Seven people, including Nalini and her husband, were convicted by a special TADA court for their role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at nearby Sriperumbudur.