Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Nov 19th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Rajini says ready to join hands with Kamal

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he would join hands with actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu if such a situation arose.

Rajinikanth, who has announced he would launch his political party to contest the state assembly elections due in 2021, was responding to questions from reporters on Haasan’s remarks earlier on Tuesday that he (the latter) would join hands with him for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

“If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together,” Rajinikanth said in a brief interaction with media at the airport in Chennai.

While backing Rajinikanth’s comments on chief minister K Palaniswami which have drawn the ire of ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Haasan said he would “travel together” with his contemporary for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

However, Haasan gave no indications of the two aligning politically

Happening Nagpur
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Crime News
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Man murdered in suspected road rage in Imambada
Man murdered in suspected road rage in Imambada
Maharashtra News
अनुसूचित जाती महिला साठी नागपूर जिलापरिषद अध्यक्ष पद आरक्षित
अनुसूचित जाती महिला साठी नागपूर जिलापरिषद अध्यक्ष पद आरक्षित
आपसात भांडून दोघांचे नुकसान: मोहन भागवत
आपसात भांडून दोघांचे नुकसान: मोहन भागवत
Hindi News
महा मेट्रो के कार्यो से तेलंगाना का शिष्टमंडल प्रभावित
महा मेट्रो के कार्यो से तेलंगाना का शिष्टमंडल प्रभावित
बालकल्याण समिति की लापरवाही से 7 महीने के 3 अनाथ बच्चों को नहीं ले पा रहा कोई गोद
बालकल्याण समिति की लापरवाही से 7 महीने के 3 अनाथ बच्चों को नहीं ले पा रहा कोई गोद
Trending News
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat
Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat
Featured News
Maha impasse: Sonia meets party leaders
Maha impasse: Sonia meets party leaders
World’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge’s house burgled in Nagpur
World’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge’s house burgled in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो के कार्यो से तेलंगाना का शिष्टमंडल प्रभावित
महा मेट्रो के कार्यो से तेलंगाना का शिष्टमंडल प्रभावित
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat
Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat
आपसात भांडून दोघांचे नुकसान: मोहन भागवत
आपसात भांडून दोघांचे नुकसान: मोहन भागवत
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Man murdered in suspected road rage in Imambada
Man murdered in suspected road rage in Imambada
First Pics on Nagpur Today as Forest dept confirms presence of tiger in Mihan
First Pics on Nagpur Today as Forest dept confirms presence of tiger in Mihan
बीजेपी नेताओं पर शिवसेना का हमला, कहा- ‘हमें एनडीए से निकालने वाले तुम कौन?, तुम्हारे विचारों की खुजली बाहर आयी
बीजेपी नेताओं पर शिवसेना का हमला, कहा- ‘हमें एनडीए से निकालने वाले तुम कौन?, तुम्हारे विचारों की खुजली बाहर आयी
ठेकेदार के पक्ष में खाकी-खादी उतरे सड़क पर
ठेकेदार के पक्ष में खाकी-खादी उतरे सड़क पर
रेल्वेतील कुली विकतात बर्थ?
रेल्वेतील कुली विकतात बर्थ?
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145