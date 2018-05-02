Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 6th, 2021
    Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Rajasthan Royals contribute Rs 7.5 crore to support fight against Covid-19 pandemic

    Nagpur: Rajasthan Royals are pleased to announce a contribution of Rs 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid-19 relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus.

    Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals’ philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

    BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

    The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

    Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time – Oxygen.


    Trending In Nagpur
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    Man kills neighbour in Kalamna
    Man kills neighbour in Kalamna
    Nagpur reports 4,399 fresh Covid cases compared to 7,400 recoveries, recovery rate at 82.92%
    Nagpur reports 4,399 fresh Covid cases compared to 7,400 recoveries, recovery rate at 82.92%
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145