Raj Thackeray’s party workers vandalise toll plaza after his son is stopped

A toll plaza situated on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Nashik was vandalised by alleged Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers. The party workers attacked the booth late on Saturday after MNS leader Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, was stopped and had to wait at Sinnar toll plaza for half an hour.

Amit Thackeray’s convoy, among other MNS functionaries, was returning from Ahmednagar to Sinnar via Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday evening, when they were stopped by toll plaza staff members. They were also asked to present identity cards, fuelling his party workers and subordinates with anger.

At around 2:30 am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise.

Taking the matter into their own hands, alleged MNS party workers went rogue and damaged the toll plaza later. They claimed that the toll booth employees were indecent in making their leader wait. The accused entered the plaza and damaged it the same evening.

It is said that MNS workers reached the spot in three cars. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

No case has been registered so far, but the police have investigated the matter on the basis of the video.

The police also said that no complaint had been received as yet and that the toll administration was refusing to initiate a complaint or even talk about the incident.

“A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on,” the Wavi police station official said.

