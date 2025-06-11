Raisoni Chess: Top seeds share lead after 5 rounds

Advertisement



Nagpur: Top seed IM Kaustav Kundu of West Bengal, second seed Arun Kataria of Rajasthan, FM Kumar Gaurav of Bihar and Nagpur lad Sahajveer Singh Maras are leading the tables at the end of five rounds of 18th GH Raisoni Memorial International FIDE Classical Rating Chess Tournament currently in progress at GH Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road.

The tournament is being organised by GHRaisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation.

In the fifth round, on the top board, top seed IM Kundu, playing with black pieces beat Rajnikant Buxy of Chhattisgarh in 26 moves. On the second board, FM Kataria defeated city kid Kushagra Paliwal in 26 moves while Pralhad Moola of Telangana gave a tough fight to third seed Gaurav only to lose the game. City youngster Maras scored a win over AIM Jaiveer Patil from Mumbai to join the leaders. Shaunak Badole, Pratik Tambi and Suhan Dehspande are following the leaders on 4½ points each.

