    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees

    Nagpur: Even as Nagpur is going strong in fight against Coronavirus amid the rising numbers of positive cases every other day, the change in weather has added another twist to the tale.

    For the last few days, Nagpur has been witnessing an instant shift in post noon weather which soon resumes to normal sunny evening, after unleashing a trail of storm followed by heavy rains.

    On Monday, the city saw some rains in few pockets, whereas it again took the similar turn on Tuesday.

    High speed winds made the trees tremble while the already miniscule vehicular was disrupted. The cops on lockdown duty too had the harrowing time braving the rains.


