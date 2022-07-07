Rains drench Nagpur, Met Deptt issues warning for the next two days

Nagpur: Following a brief pause of a few days, monsoon has again gone active in Nagpur. Heavy rainfall drenched the city on Thursday. Favourable conditions for rains formed after 11.30 am and it rained heavily.
Like always, the city roads disappeared under water following the rainfall. Water accumulated in potholes, coercing the riders to tread carefully on roads. The met department has issued a warning for heavy rain for most of the districts of Vidarbha for the next two days.
As per the forecast, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are on an ‘orange alert’ on Friday, implying that the two districts are likely to witness ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall. Nagpur, Amravati, Gondia, and Bhandara are also expected to receive heavy rain on the same day. While Gadchiroli and Chandrapur might also see heavy rainfall on Thursday, other districts of the region will witness thunderstorms with lightning at some places.
On Wednesday, Nagpur recorded 0.2 millimeter rain till 8.30pm. The city’s maximum temperature came down to 30.6 degree Celsius which was nearly two degrees above the normal mercury levels. Bramhapuri saw the lowest maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius. Gadchiroli was the wettest with Sironcha receiving 57mm rain.
As of now, Washim and Yavatmal have the most rainfall deficit at 33% and 31%, respectively. Nagpur has a 3% deficit while Amravati and Wardha are at 8%.