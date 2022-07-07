Rains drench Nagpur, Met Deptt issues warning for the next two days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following a brief pause of a few days, monsoon has again gone active in Nagpur. Heavy rainfall drenched the city on Thursday. Favourable conditions for rains formed after 11.30 am and it rained heavily.

Like always, the city roads disappeared under water following the rainfall. Water accumulated in potholes, coercing the riders to tread carefully on roads. The met department has issued a warning for heavy rain for most of the districts of Vidarbha for the next two days.

