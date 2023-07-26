Rain triggers outcry over water-logging chaos in Nagpur, but NMC babus in deep slumber!!

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur has been severely impacted by the monsoon rain, resulting in widespread water-logging in many parts of the city. Major roads and low-lying areas have been submerged with rainwater due to choked drainages, stormwater pipes, and overflowing nullahs.

The situation has led to the closure of some major thoroughfares for traffic, and vehicles parked along the roads have been partially or fully submerged in the accumulated water. The lack of effective measures to mitigate the water-logging problem has left residents frustrated, with public complaints falling on deaf ears.

The incessant monsoon rain has led to significant water-logging in Nagpur, affecting several neighbourhoods and causing difficulties for commuters and residents alike. The situation has escalated due to blocked drainages, stormwater pipes, and the overflowing nullahs, exacerbating the problem.

Many residents are questioning the responsibility of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials in dealing with the water-logging crisis. It appears that the authorities have been inactive or unresponsive in implementing effective measures to combat the issue. As a result, the public’s frustration is mounting as they see no progress in resolving the situation.

The lack of response from NMC officials to public complaints has further aggravated the situation. Social media platforms are inundated with complaints and expressions of anger from residents who feel that their concerns are being ignored. Despite the outcry on social media, there seems to be a lack of willingness from the authorities to address the grievances promptly.

Residents of Nagpur are expressing their anger and disappointment over the water-logging chaos that has disrupted daily life and caused damage to properties and vehicles. The failure to take proactive measures to mitigate the water-logging problem has left citizens feeling let down and neglected.

Given the severity of the situation, it is imperative for the NMC to take swift action to alleviate the water-logging problem in Nagpur. Implementing measures to clear choked drainages, stormwater pipes, and nullahs should be prioritized to prevent further damage and inconvenience to residents.

The monsoon rain in Nagpur has unleashed water-logging havoc on the city, highlighting the urgent need for the NMC to take responsibility and address the issue promptly. The lack of action and response to public complaints have only intensified residents’ frustrations. It is crucial for the authorities to act swiftly, engage with the public, and implement effective solutions to mitigate the water-logging problem and prevent such ugly situations in the future.

