Rain fury in Nagpur: Death toll rises to four

Nagpur: The death toll in rain fury that wreaked havoc in Nagpur on Thursday night rose to four with three more persons succumbing to their injuries in the small hours of Friday.

Two workers — Gaurilal Saturam Patel (32) and Ramla Patel (31) — were critically injured after the tin roof of their makeshift shelter fell on them at Guru Chhaya Society, Manish Nagar. They were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences but on the way, they succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

Beltarodi Police, who registered a case of accidental deaths, said that the deceased were the natives of Sola, Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, Jyoti Chhotelal Yadav (46), who was critically injured after the compound wall of JP Heights building at Byramji Town near Gondwana Square collapsed due to heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Thursday evening, died during treatment at Mayo Hospital. Her son Aman Yadav (22) was killed instantaneously after the wall collapsed on their tin shed. Three full grown trees got uprooted and fell on the compound wall resulting in the tragedy.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement