Rahul Pande Takes Oath as State Chief Information Commissioner

Mumbai: Rahul Pande took oath as the new State Chief Information Commissioner at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, in a ceremony held today. Alongside him, Ravindra Thakare, Prakash Indalkar, and Gajanan Nimdev were sworn in as State Information Commissioners.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed officials.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Rahul Pande on taking oath as State Chief Information Commissioner, and to Ravindra Thakare, Prakash Indalkar, and Gajanan Nimdev on taking oath as State Information Commissioners at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai today. Best wishes to uphold the Right to Information and empower citizens through transparency,” he said in a message.

