Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 3rd day in Telangana

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday and is expected to cover a distance of 23.3 km, Congress party sources said.

The yatra will halt at Mahabubnagar tonight. This is the third day of the yatra in the state.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.10 am with former union minister Jairam Ramesh, AICC leader KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

Gandhi called two school girl students who were waiting for him on the roadside during the yatra and walked with them for some distance.

The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

