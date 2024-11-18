Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Exposes ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’ with Congress’ Counterattack

Advertisement

Amid the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a direct dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s electoral slogan, *”Ek Hai to Safe Hai.”* Linking it to industrialist Gautam Adani and the Dharavi redevelopment project, Rahul raised concerns over the future of Dharavi’s residents, asserting that the project would harm the local population.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Rahul staged a dramatic moment by unlocking a cupboard to reveal two posters. One displayed a photo of PM Modi with Gautam Adani, while the other highlighted a map of Dharavi. Using these visuals, Rahul criticized the Dharavi redevelopment plan, calling it unjust and designed for the benefit of a single industrialist.

“This election in Maharashtra is a battle of ideologies—a choice between the billionaires and the poor,” said Rahul. He claimed that billions of rupees worth of Mumbai’s prime land were being handed over to a billionaire, estimating the project cost at ₹1 lakh crore. Rahul alleged that instead of helping the poor, farmers, and unemployed youth, resources were being diverted to serve corporate interests.

Today’s Rate Mon 18 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100 /- Gold 22 KT 69,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Outlining the Congress manifesto, Rahul announced various promises, including ₹3,000 monthly deposits for women, free bus travel for women and farmers, waiver of loans up to ₹3 lakh, and an MSP of ₹7,000 per quintal for soybeans. He also pledged to conduct caste-based surveys in Maharashtra, similar to those in Karnataka and Telangana, and to overcome the 50% reservation cap.

“Maharashtra’s key issues are unemployment and inflation,” Rahul stated. He promised early action on the Dharavi project, promising to cancel the redevelopment tender during the first cabinet meeting if Congress comes to power. He also criticized the BJP for allegedly depriving Maharashtra of major projects worth ₹7 lakh crore and five lakh job opportunities, transferring them to other states.

Rahul accused the BJP of centralizing wealth and power, claiming that ports, airports, and large-scale projects across the country are being handed to a single industrialist. Highlighting the injustice faced by Dharavi’s residents, he promised to bring equitable solutions if voted into power.

With Maharashtra heading to polls on November 20 in a single phase and results set to be declared on November 23, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have added intensity to the election discourse.