Rahul Gandhi lacks mentality to accept defeat: Bawankule

Congress trying to tarnish democracy by questioning voter list growth in Maharashtra, says BJP State chief

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of refusing to accept electoral defeat and resorting to baseless allegations about voter list manipulation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bawankule said, “The Congress and the Opposition are still unable to digest their crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Instead of moving forward, they are questioning the increase in voter numbers, despite the Election Commission already clarifying the matter multiple times,” Bawankule said in a sharp rebuttal to Gandhi’s claims.

He further remarked, “The results of the Delhi Assembly elections are due tomorrow. Sensing an inevitable loss, Rahul Gandhi has already begun making excuses. The public has repeatedly rejected Congress and its allies, but instead of accepting reality, they are now casting doubts on the electoral process. This is the height of desperation.”

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Bawankule pointed out that Supriya Sule herself acknowledged winning through the same EVMs. “If Sule can accept her victory, why is Rahul Gandhi engaging in theatrics?” he asked.

He urged Gandhi to respect democracy and refrain from making baseless accusations. “The people of this country have seen through Congress’ falsehoods,” Bawankule concluded.