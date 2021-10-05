Ragpicker killed in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: A Ragpicker was killed by another ragpicker in Pachapoli area on Monday night. The police have arrested Manoj Bhajne (32), a resident of Pachpaoli. He was heavily drunk when the police nabbed him.

According to police, deceased Ghanti (35) and Manoj area ragpickers. A quarrel broke out between the two over some issue and Manoj smashed Ghanti’s head with a boulder.

Sustaining grievous injuries, Manoj died on the spot. Staff of Pachpaoli police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against him.