    Published On : Wed, May 12th, 2021
    Ragothaman, CBI probe office in Rajiv Gandhi case, passes away

    Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the chief investigating officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died in Chennai on Wednesday, police sources said.

    The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital in the city last week for Covid-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

    Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

    He had penned a few books, including one on Gandhi’s killing.


