Raghav Bhagat shines as gold as the national president of Hindvi Swarajya Dal.

Having helped thousands of people through his work and party, Raghav Bhagat wishes to outstretch his reach even further.

The current golden era of generation has witnessed it all, latest advents, advancements and superior technology in diverse sectors of the economy. Behind all these dynamic transformations have been an flurry of spirited individuals and professionals who have left no stone unturned in seeking excellence in each and every endeavor they pursue.

When we talk about political system in an country like India, the first thing that comes to our mind is about deep roots of corruption in it. Hardly the citizens of India have come across honest politicians who have shown interest in helping people and solving their problems and issues. We came across one ace politician and honest professional working diligently hard for the welfare of the society and people, Raghav Bhagat.

Raghav Bhagat proves his prowess as the national president of an emerging constitutional political organization, Hindvi Swarajya Dal where his volumes of work has grabbed the attention of millions of people in the country. With only one objective in his mind of creating an positive impact on people’s lives and helping them solve their countless issues, Raghav Bhagat has gone beyond the boundaries and pushed every limit to keep the general people’s welfare and interest as his top priority and has worked selflessly hard to raise the bar for better living and providing general facilities for basic needs.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Raghav has established his and party’s presence in Gujarat where he is actively involved in diverse activities and initiatives like conserving nature, helping people during the global pandemic, providing water to animals and birds, offering better sanitization facilities in rural areas and many other noble and social work.

With an strong vision of raising the bar for the upliftment and betterment of the society, Raghav Bhagat does not want to stop here and keep working ahead in coming times as well.

For more details, do follow him on Instagram @ raghavbhgat.

