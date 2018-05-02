Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020

    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang

    Newspaper used images of empty chambers to mislead citizens

    Nagpur: The news of arrangements made by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) at mega ‘COVID-19 Centre’ at the Radha Swami Satsang premises near Yerla went kaput within a day after a report published by prominent Marathi daily in the city, turned out to be baseless and misleading. This was clarified by the office of NMC Chief, Tukaram Munde, on Wednesday.

    The newspaper, on Wednesday published a news with a picture of COVID-19 Centre with no beds in a place. The Marathi daily claimed to brought the sloppy work conducted by the administration. The news spread like a wildfire, where citizens left with no other options but to question the intent of the administration.

    Following the news the office of NMC Chief clarified that there are various chambers made for the uses, each has 500 beds arrangements. However, the newspaper must have clicked and published a chamber sans any preventive measures.

    NMC has been setting up a 5,000-bed capacity ‘COVID-19 Centre in the outskirts on Nagpur city, as a part of proactive measure to tackle the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus. Already, 500 beds are available for use at the centre. More would be added accordingly, the NMC Commissioner had noted already.

    NMC Commissioner had also urged citizens to do not fall for such misleading information and asked newspapers to be more cautious while handling or directing such crucial information given the critical conditions.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Hindi News
    एमएसएमई के लिए राहत पैकेज की संजीवनी–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    एमएसएमई के लिए राहत पैकेज की संजीवनी–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    गोंदिया: नमक के कमी की अफवाह फैलाकर कालाबाजारी
    गोंदिया: नमक के कमी की अफवाह फैलाकर कालाबाजारी
    Trending News
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Featured News
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    FM: Rs 3 lakh-cr collateral-free loans for SMEs
    FM: Rs 3 lakh-cr collateral-free loans for SMEs
    Trending In Nagpur
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT welcomes FM economic stimulus package announcement
    Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT welcomes FM economic stimulus package announcement
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145