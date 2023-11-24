Quest for safety: A tiger’s remarkable 2,000 km journey from Tadoba to Odisha

Nagpur: A male tiger originating from the Tadoba landscape in Bramhapuri, Maharashtra, embarked on an extraordinary odyssey, covering an astounding 2,000 kilometres across forests spanning four states, eventually reaching Odisha. The tiger’s trek was motivated by the quest for a secure territory and a potential mate.

Notably, unlike most tracked dispersals typically monitored through radio collars, this tiger from Bramhapuri was not outfitted with such tracking technology. Identification was made possible by distinctive stripe patterns, enabling forest authorities to trace its extensive journey.

This remarkable journey potentially marks one of the second-longest tiger dispersals documented in the country’s history. Throughout its expedition, the tiger surmounted various obstacles, traversing water bodies, rivers, agricultural lands, roads, and human settlements. Despite encountering diverse landscapes, there is no recorded instance of the animal attacking humans along its path.

This event signifies a unique occurrence as Odisha has previously reported tiger dispersals from neighbouring Chhattisgarh; however, this marks the first instance of a tiger venturing from Vidarbha in the west to the eastern state.

In accordance with the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) of 2022 released in July, Odisha’s forest regions are estimated to house a total of 20 tigers. Forest officials in Odisha revealed that between June and July, the tiger alternated its movements between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, in September, sightings confirmed its return to Odisha, specifically within the Mahendragiri range.

This remarkable journey highlights the tiger’s adaptability and resilience in navigating extensive landscapes while avoiding conflict with human populations. Forest departments across states involved are monitoring this exceptional dispersal, emphasizing the importance of conserving habitats to facilitate the safe movement and breeding of these endangered species.

