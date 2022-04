Advertisement

Nagpur: Qatar Airways — one of the leading airlines in world — has set to start its proceedings from Second Capital of the State from June 1, 2022.

Qatar Airways has set to offer flights to 150+ destinations from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. Now you can plan your International and Domestic holidays in a world class manner with Qatar Airways.

