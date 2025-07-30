PWD Sub-Engineer suspended for taking Govt files to beer bar in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a serious breach of official conduct, a Public Works Department (PWD) Sub-Engineer posted in Gadchiroli district has been suspended after he was caught carrying government files into a beer bar in Nagpur’s Manish Nagar area.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing a group of men consuming alcohol inside a bar while handling what appeared to be official government documents. The footage triggered widespread criticism and public outrage, with many slamming the blatant misuse of office and disregard for protocol.

Responding swiftly, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed the Divisional Commissioner to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report. This set off a chain of administrative action. Authorities traced the bar shown in the video and examined CCTV footage, which helped identify the accused officer.

Upon confirmation, it was found that the individual was a sub-engineer from the PWD, currently serving in Gadchiroli. Based on the findings, the officer was formally suspended on Tuesday for misconduct and violating service rules.

Sources reveal that the suspended official was just a year away from retirement, making the action even more significant. The incident has once again raised questions about lax discipline among certain government officials and the need for stricter accountability mechanisms.