Putin on Ukraine attack: We are defending Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s first statement since the invasion of Ukraine this morning.

“People living in territories which are part of today’s Ukraine were not asked how they want to build their lives when the USSR was created or after WW2. People living in today’s Ukraine, anyone who want to do this, must be able to enjoy this right to make a free choice.

“The current events have nothing to do with a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. They are connected with defending Russia from those who have taken Ukraine hostage and are trying to use it against our country.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, called the Donbas region. “I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6 am.