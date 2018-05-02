Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 14th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Pulwama: PM pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

    India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year’s Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were “exceptional individuals” who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

    On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the attack.

    “Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” Modi tweeted. — PTI

    Image: Tributes being paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack last year, at the memorial at CRPF’s Lethpora camp, in Srinagar.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेक येथे श्री संत नरहरी महाराज यांची पुण्यतिथी उत्साहात साजरी.
    रामटेक येथे श्री संत नरहरी महाराज यांची पुण्यतिथी उत्साहात साजरी.
    कार्यालयीन वेळेवर कर्मचारी हरविले
    कार्यालयीन वेळेवर कर्मचारी हरविले
    Hindi News
    प्रतापगढ़ पहाड़ी में विराजे ‘भगवान शिव’
    प्रतापगढ़ पहाड़ी में विराजे ‘भगवान शिव’
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    Trending News
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Featured News
    Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns
    Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns
    Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors
    Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors
    Trending In Nagpur
    Supervisor booked for causing death of electrician negligently in MIDC
    Supervisor booked for causing death of electrician negligently in MIDC
    Truck knocks man dead in Hingna
    Truck knocks man dead in Hingna
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    मुंढे के पक्ष में २ तो शेष सत्तापक्ष के साथ
    मुंढे के पक्ष में २ तो शेष सत्तापक्ष के साथ
    Exam Time : Dr Uday Bodhankar shares do’s and don’ts for parents
    Exam Time : Dr Uday Bodhankar shares do’s and don’ts for parents
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145