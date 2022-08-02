“Pukarta Chala Hun Mai. “ Was a Musical Treat for Music Lover- Dr. S SUttarwar.

Advertisement

Versatile GpNagpur has arranged “PukartaChala Hun Mai ……..” A tribute to legendary singerMohdRafi by online musical concert.Versatile Gphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program byVersatile Gpfor journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur , was presentfor the Event.

He presents a evergreen Song ChuLene do NajukHothonKo..… from a super hit film of seventees“ Kajal“StarringRaj Kumar and MeenaKumariand received loud applaud from Audience. TusharRangari, , R Dhanahjay, Jyoti Khobragade Yogesh Butke, Shankar Dongre, Victor Cruiz, Nilesh Nasare, Arcana Devrus, Rajani Bandre ,Sunanda Mamwas singers who has performed during show. TusharRangari is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .Concept and organizer was MrsRangari, and Anchor wasTusharRangari. Show was on line from Versatile Studio. Dr S SUttarwarand Mr Ashok Bagul ACP was guest for the show.

Soulful songs of Mohdrafi were presented by Singers as a tribute to Mohd. Rafi. Bar bardekho……, Tum Muze You BhulanaPaoge.., O MeriMehbooba…,AajMausamBeimanhai…, Tum Jo mil Gaye ho…., PukartaChalahunmai… Ye ReshmiJulfe….,DilkaSunaSaj…. Achal me ChupalenaKaliya…, Wo Jab Yad aaye… and many more songs were presented by Singers.

EhsanterahogaMuzpar….. a evergreen song from film JungleeSung byDr Sanjay Uttarwar and Songs sung by ACP Ashok Bagul received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singer Mohd Rafi.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , MrTusharRangari, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar and ACP Ashok Bagul thank them for blessings for Versatile Gp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Versatile gpand extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Versatile Group .

Anchor Tushardone his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto TusharRangari and Team Versatile for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.00 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

