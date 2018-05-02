Public Relations Society of India congratulates Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal “ Nishank”  on receiving International     “ Vatayan Award”

Education Minister brings another honor for the country with his Literary Contributions

Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ who brought a revolutionary New Education Policy to India has also made the country proud with the international recognition of his literary writings. The award was presented to him by the prestigious organisations ‘Vatayan’ and ‘Vaishvik Hindi Parivar’ at a virtual celebration in London in presence of top literary luminaries. Dr Nishank has authored more than 75 books in Hindi which have been translated in various Indian languages. He has been honored in more than 15 countries for his literary contributions.

Public Relations Society of India, National body of the Public Relations and communication professionals congratulated Dr Nishank on this great honor. Congratulating Dr Nishank, National President Dr Ajit Pathak said that his literary expressions depict pain of a poor boy from hills who acquired his education walking 9 kms daily, became teacher and understood the miseries of the society. His concern for the poor appreciation of the need for education , opportunities for people and social scientist approach took him to the position of the Cabinet Minister and Chief Minister of Uttrakhand and finally to the position of the Education Minister, added Dr Ajit Pathak.

Dr Nishank dedicated this award to the youth of India who are engaged with dedication to once again make India, the world leader. Speaking on the occasion he said that I always wanted to see every young man and women with a meaningful job opportunity and the New Education Policy gave me an opportunity to contribute my bit for the cause.The NEP will empower with options , opportunities and skills to the youth of the country to build new India , added Dr Nishank.India is having the largest population of youth in the world and I want to see every youth decorated with good education, skills and respect for Indian values and culture, said Dr Nishank.

Dr Nishank complimented Vatayan and Vaisvail Hindi Parivar for their sustained contributions to popularize Hindi. Hindi reflects our thoughts, values and culture and has the potential to lead the world, he said.

Public Relations Society of India, serving the profession for over six decades, launched the“ Vijayi Bharat Abhiyan “ in July,2020 with the firm belief that India will re-define the economic development, global business and inclusive growth based on our traditional treasure of knowledge, innovation and creativity. Once we win over Corona , the movement of ‘ Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ and ‘ Make in India” will put India on top of the world. This Abhiyan was flagged-off by Dr “ Nishank”.