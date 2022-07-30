Proud moment for Nagpur as city’s Sanjana Joshi performs well in CWG Triathlon

Advertisement

Nagpur: One of the first objectives the Nagpur athlete Sanjana Sunil Joshi scribbled in her mind for the women’s individual (sprint) final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday was to merely complete the race. The bar is set quite low, you’d think. However, when one-third of the race is being competed on borrowed equipment, there’s little room to manoeuvre.

The 16-year-old from Nagpur completed the 20km cycle stretch through Sutton Park in 33:21, a fair distance away from the leader Flora Duffy’s 28.17. Sanjana’s cycle, however, wasn’t even her own. She took her coach’s cycle along to Birmingham for by far the biggest event of her career. The Indian did what she had set out for, completing the race in 01:09.00 and finishing 28th overall among the 32 finalists.

It was a dream debut. Even though the result was not of her or for the country’s liking, the Nagpurian who made her as well as India’s maiden entry at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Triathlon did the nation proud by completing the Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final on Friday.

Sanjana, all of 16, became the first girl from Nagpur to participate in CWG in a Triathlon event. Sanjana was selected for the Sprint Distance Triathlon, a multi-sport event in which the athlete has to swim 750 metres, then cycle 20 kms and then run for five kms without any break. Pragnya Mohan from Ahmedabad was the other female team member in the four-member Indian team.

In the final, Sanjana, who is trained by Dr Amit Samarth, ultra cyclist at Miles and Milers Endurance Sports Academy, and is a student of Somalwar Nikalas School, finished 28th in the competition. Though it was her maiden event, Sanjana finished the race with a time of 1:09:00. Her swim time was 11:16 while her T1 (Transition1) was 0:52. She completed her bike (cycling) event in 33:21 and then bettered her T2 timing with 0:27. She completed her event with a run in 23:04.

Sanjana’s coach at Miles N Milers Dr Amit Samarth termed her participation as a very proud moment for the citizens. “It is a very proud moment for all of us at Miles N Milers and in Nagpur. She is just 16 and was competing with Olympic champions… we are really proud of her,” said Dr Samarth. “This experience (of CWG) will help her in future,” said Dr Samarth. “From the very first day itself, Sanjana and her sister Snehal showed utmost sincerity towards training,” Dr Samrath recalled.

“From a swimming background, Sanjana started her journey in the world of cycling and running and then later into triathlon. All the hard work which she had put in the lockdown is making the difference today,” said Samarth in praise of Sanjana.

