Protests Over Offline Exams: HC grants anticipatory bail to Hindustani Bhau

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court headed by Justice A.S. Kilor on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Hindustani Bhau alias Vikas Fhatak of Mumbai in the offence registered against him at Ajni Police Station regarding the students’ protest and violence demanding offline exams on January 31, 2022.

An offence under Sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code, Section 51 (b) Disaster Management Rules, 2005, Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Rules, 1951, Section 3 (2) (e) of The Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act, 1984 was registered against Fhatak at Ajni Police Station for misleading students and fueling protest that caused violence across Maharashtra including Nagpur.

Adv. Ayush Munnalal Sharma appeared on behalf of Fhatak.

Notably, Ajni cops had registered an offence on the same set of allegations for which Fhatak was already arrested by Dharavi Police. Later on February 17, he was released on bail by Sessions court Mumbai.