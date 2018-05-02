Proprietor of Taj Builders and Developers booked for fraud in Mankapur

Nagpur: In a significant action against the flourishing incidents of property frauds, the officials of Mankapur Police on Tuesday booked Mehboob Khan son of Rahim Khan, proprietor of Taj Builders and Developers on the charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust.

Complainant Abrar Asif Khan, a resident of 303, Datta Mala, Mankapur had told cops that accused Mahboob Khan had sold him a piece of land clamming to be his own. Mehboob Khan also produced forged documents in this regards. However, after taking the due amount; Mehboob Khan started procrastinating the process of registration.

Sensing something amiss when complainant approached Administration he got to know about the fraud that Mehboob Khan had sold him someone’s plot. Following which he tired to file a complaint with Mankapur Police but cops didn’t comply.

It is pertinent to mention that although several plot holders have also levelled up the same allegations against Mehboob Khan (50) in the past; they had run pillar to post to register the FIR. It only after Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2 Vinita Sahu’s intervening Mankapur cops had registered an offence, said sources.