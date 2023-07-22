Property Tax waiver policy of Mumbai not for other cities: Minister informs Assembly

Nagpur: During the monsoon session of the State Legislature in Mumbai, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant responded to the demand for property tax exemption in residential buildings with an area of less than 500 square feet in regions outside of Mumbai. While Mumbai enjoys this exemption, other parts of the state have not been granted the same benefit.

The issue was raised by West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, who called for parity in tax exemptions for citizens in Nagpur. Thakre also demanded an inquiry into the functioning of Cybertech Systems, a company responsible for property assessments in Nagpur.

MLA Vikas Thakre highlighted the disparity in property tax exemptions between Mumbai and other regions in Maharashtra. He requested the State Government to extend the same waiver to residential buildings with an area of less than 500 square feet in Nagpur and other areas.

Thakre argued that if the financial situation of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is stable, similar exemptions should be provided to the citizens of Nagpur.

In response, Minister Uday Samant explained that Mumbai is governed by a different Act compared to other municipal corporations, which accounts for the variance in property tax exemptions. He added that the financial condition of some municipalities, such as Parbhani, does not permit the waiving of taxes. The Minister assured that the finances of other municipal corporations would be thoroughly evaluated before any decision is taken regarding tax exemptions.

It was noted that in January 2022, the NMC General Body had passed a resolution to implement the property tax waiver in Nagpur as well. However, the decision is currently pending with the State Government for final approval.

BJP MLA from East Nagpur Krishna Khopde said Nagpurians must get the same benefit like Mumbaikars.

Thakre also demanded an inquiry into Cybertech Systems. “This company has not correctly assessed properties in Nagpur. Some people had to sell their houses to pay the property tax,” he said.

During the same session, MLA Vikas Thakre also raised concerns about the functioning of Cybertech Systems, the company responsible for property assessments in Nagpur.

Thakre alleged that the company had inaccurately assessed properties, causing financial burdens on some citizens. He urged for a thorough inquiry into the matter to address the issues faced by affected residents.

It was further highlighted that Cybertech Systems has allegedly delayed the completion of property assessments for new properties and revaluation of existing ones.

The assessment of open plots, abandoned private lands, and government properties remains pending as of the current date. The company was awarded the contract in July 2015 and was initially given a two-year deadline to complete the work.

The debate over property tax exemptions for residential buildings with an area of less than 500 square feet has garnered attention during the monsoon session of the State Legislature in Mumbai. While Mumbai benefits from this tax waiver, other areas await a decision from the State Government on whether to extend the same benefit.

The demand for an inquiry into Cybertech Systems’ assessment process adds to the urgency of addressing property tax-related issues in Nagpur.

