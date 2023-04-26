Prompt payment pays off: 4,598 receive 10% more rebate on Property Tax

Nagpur: The ‘pay online and get 5% rebate in property tax’ scheme announced by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B in his budget for 2023-24 is receiving good response. In the last 24 days, as many 4,598 property owners have paid their property tax for 2023-24 and availed collective rebate of Rs 19.89 lakh, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Revenue) Milind Meshram.

“Apart from a 5% rebate for online payment, these taxpayers also got a 10% rebate in property tax for paying it before June 30,” said Meshram. The rebate is calculated on the entire property tax component, excluding Education and Employment Guarantee Scheme cess of the State Government.

Advertisement

These 4,598 property owners have collectively paid Rs 1.98 crore as property tax, he said. Last year with no such scheme for online payment in place, only 883 taxpayers had paid Rs 35 lakh property tax to the NMC during the same period. The civic body had provided them a rebate of Rs 2.48 lakh, said the Deputy Commissioner.

Like every year, the civic body will also give 10% and 5% rebate on property tax to those paying up before June 30 and December 31, respectively, he said. Besides these rebates, the NMC has also been providing 5% to 10% discount on four eco-friendly schemes: Rainwater harvesting, waste composting, recycle and reuse of wastewater and rooftop solar system, said Meshram.

He clarified that for implementing any one of the above four schemes, the property owner will get 5% discount in general tax, and implementation of more than one schemes would entitle them to an additional 10% rebate.

In the last financial year, the NMC had generated over Rs 236.64 crore from property tax. Of this amount, property owners had paid Rs36.34 crore through online mode of payment, said Meshram.

According to him, the online payment is hassle-free as citizens can pay their property tax with just a click.

“Citizens can pay their property tax online by visiting https://www.nmcnagpur.gov.in/, where they have to click on property tax services or can pay directly by visiting https://geocivicnmcapp.nmcptax.com/CitizenServices/CitizenTax/index.html CITIZEN PORTAL,” said Meshram.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement