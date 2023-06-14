Promoting Sustainable Future: Nagpur Today Talks Address Environmental Concerns of Koradi Thermal Power Plant Expansion

Nagpur: The Institution of Engineers (IOE) (India), Nagpur Centre, in collaboration with Nagpur Today, organized a special panel discussion series named “Nagpur Today Talks – Building A Sustainable Future” to facilitate discussions on creating a sustainable future. The inaugural symposium of the series, focused on the “Proposed Expansion of Koradi Thermal Power Plant,” was held on Tuesday, June 13 at The Institution of Engineers Hall on North Ambazari Road, Nagpur. Distinguished experts and notable figures from various sectors came together to share their valuable perspectives on the subject matter.

Milind Pathak, Council Member of IOB for the term 2023-24, presented his viewpoint on the proposed expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. He emphasized the importance of addressing and minimizing the plant’s environmental impact through effective mitigation measures. While not outright opposing the project, he stressed the significance of implementing these measures before proceeding with the expansion, suggesting that favorable conditions should be in place for the project to move forward.

Prakash Jadhav, former MP from Ramtek, expressed deep concerns regarding the well-being of individuals residing near power plants, highlighting the adverse impact on their health, employment opportunities, and financial stability. Jadhav urged authorities to proactively address these issues and advocated against the construction of additional power plants, arguing that the existing ones are already sufficient to meet the region’s power requirements.

Kaustav Chhatterjee, the founder of Green Vigil Foundation Nagpur, acknowledged the increasing power demand in Nagpur city. However, he emphasized the need to prioritize environmental concerns and explore alternative locations for establishing thermal power plants. Chhatterjee advocated for striking a delicate balance between development and sustainability to ensure a harmonious coexistence between power generation and environmental preservation.

Shekhar Ameen, an executive engineer with Maha-genco, shed light on technological advancements contributing to environmental safety in the context of the proposed expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. While acknowledging the challenges associated with the high ash content of Indian coal, Ameen also emphasized the pressing issue of unemployment in rural India. He advocated for finding a delicate equilibrium between economic considerations and environmental concerns, underscoring the importance of achieving both sustainable development and job creation in the region.

Rajendra Kumar Goenka, Vice President of the Vidarbha Industries Association, emphasized the significance of conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine the actual need for an additional power plant in the Vidarbha region, concerning the proposed expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. He argued that the region’s power requirements could be met within a capacity of 2500 MW and proposed an alternative approach. Instead of constructing new plants, Goenka advocated for enhancing the efficiency of existing power plants as a viable solution. By optimizing the performance of the current infrastructure, the region can meet its power demands while minimizing the need for further expansion.

Leena Buddhe, director of the Centre of Sustainable Development, raised concerns about the detrimental pollution caused by power plants in the Koradi and Khaparkheda area. Citing a comprehensive regional study, Buddhe emphasized the significant environmental consequences and negative impact on the well-being of the local community. Considering these concerns, she strongly advocated against the construction of an additional power plant at the Koradi site.

Sudhir Paliwal, vice president of Vidarbha Connect, drew attention to the pressing issue of water scarcity resulting from the substantial water consumption of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. Paliwal expressed deep concern about the disregard for sustainable development practices and highlighted the worrisome development of five coal mines near Nagpur by private sectors. He also pointed out the government’s ambitious plan for electric vehicles, which heavily relies on the power generated by these plants, further amplifying the need to address the environmental impact and water scarcity concerns associated with them.

Vishal Muttemwar, the founder of Swayam Social Organization, recognized the country’s growing power demands. However, he expressed concerns about placing thermal power plants in Koradi. Muttemwar urged authorities to actively explore alternative locations for these plants, considering the potential impacts on the local environment and community. He emphasized the importance of finding sustainable solutions that meet energy needs while minimizing adverse effects on the specific area.

Overall, the Nagpur Today Talks provided a platform to address environmental concerns surrounding the proposed expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant, fostering meaningful discussions on sustainable development and the welfare of local communities.

