“Project Swasthya:General Health checkup and Bone density Camp” at Apex Physiotherapy Clinic,Manish nagar, Nagpur.

Nagpur: Apex Physiotherapy Clinic, Manish Nagar in association with Medicrew had organised a special medical programme under Project Swasthya— General Health checkup and Bone density Camp that offered several health benefits and free Consultation for patients and beneficiaries on Sunday.

Dr. Amol Kadu (Orthopaedic Surgeon) with Dr. Ritesh Vishmakarma (MD Medicine), Dr. Sanjay Sawarkar (Physiotherapist), Dr. Vishnu Bhure (Physiotherapist) along with all the staff of Apex Physiotherapy Clinic made special efforts for the success of the event.

The camp also observed blood investigations, a discussion on High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Bone Density and others issues between experts and patients.