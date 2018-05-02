Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2020

    Prohibitory order on fake social media posts ended on June 8

    Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that the prohibitory order against spreading of incorrect or false information on social media amid the Covid-19 pandemic has ended and no extension has been given to it.

    Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik that the order dated May 23 passed by the deputy commissioner of police (Operations) under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been in effect only till June 8.

    “The same has not been extended after June 8 and presently there is no prohibitory order in place,” Kumbhakoni said.

    The court was hearing two public interest litigations challenging the legality of the prohibitory order. As per the order, action can be taken against any person who spreads incorrect or fake information on social media.

    Trending In Nagpur
    City Businessman Jeetendra Belani gets 3 years in jail in US prison for smuggling drugs
    City Businessman Jeetendra Belani gets 3 years in jail in US prison for smuggling drugs
    स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओपदी आता उपमुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी महेश मोरोने
    स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओपदी आता उपमुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी महेश मोरोने
    Prohibitory order on fake social media posts ended on June 8
    Prohibitory order on fake social media posts ended on June 8
    नागपुर के व्यवसायी जितेंद्र बेलानी को अमेरिका में तीन साल के जेल
    नागपुर के व्यवसायी जितेंद्र बेलानी को अमेरिका में तीन साल के जेल
    132 inmates of Nagpur jail test positive for coronavirus
    132 inmates of Nagpur jail test positive for coronavirus
    Nagpur records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,954
    Nagpur records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,954
    आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्या गैरकारभाराची चौकशी करा!
    आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्या गैरकारभाराची चौकशी करा!
    आदित्य ठाकरे मनपा आयुक्तांची केली प्रशंसा
    आदित्य ठाकरे मनपा आयुक्तांची केली प्रशंसा
    आंबेडकर के घर हुई तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी ने किया विरोध
    आंबेडकर के घर हुई तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी ने किया विरोध
    अब यात्रियों को कोविड प्रतिबंधक गियर्स एवं बेड रोल वेंडिंग कियोस्क की सुविधा मिलेगी
    अब यात्रियों को कोविड प्रतिबंधक गियर्स एवं बेड रोल वेंडिंग कियोस्क की सुविधा मिलेगी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0