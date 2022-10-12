Pro Bono Club Scheme inaugurated at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

Nagpur: Pro Bono Club Scheme under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India in collaboration with Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was inagurated.

The program was organized under the patronship of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice Chancellor, MNLU Nagpur. Ms. Sneha Sharma, Programme Manager, Access to Justice, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, New Delhi and Shri Jaydip G. Pande, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Nagpur were the speakers of the event and Dr. Chamarti Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Registrar I/C and a faculty member of MNLU, Nagpur presided over the function. Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, Nodal officer for pro bono and Assistant Professor of Law, MNLU, Nagpur presented the welcome address and acknowledged all the participants for attending the program. She highlighted the importance of pro bono in the legal field and how budding lawyers should work their part for the betterment of the underprivileged.

Ms. Sneha Sharma, Program Manager, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India discussed the features of the scheme Pro Bona and Nyaya Bandhu. She also made a mention of the first program for dispensing pro bono services; DISHA 2021 (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) under which 4 verticals were instituted: Tele-law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal services), Nyayamitra and Legal literacy and legal awareness.

The inventors of this scheme look forward to integrate Tele law services for pre-litigation and Nyaya Bandhu for litigation, the two arms of the abovementioned scheme and also set up a Pro bono service award for the pioneers in the said field. Shri Jaydip G. Pande put forward the role of District Legal Service Authority and secretaries, advocates and the special wing, paralegal volunteers associated with the same in implementing the schemes drafted by National Legal Services Authority of India. He also encouraged the young interns under his domain to be a part of the team that is striving to uplift the disadvantaged and help them by providing suitable legal advice.

Mr.Jagdish Khobragade, Assistant Professor of Law and Nodal officer of Pro-Bono Club at MNLU, Nagpur delivered the vote of thanks to all administrative staff, faculty members and students for their support in successfully conducting programme. All other faculty members and students were also present in the said programme.



