Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday

Advertisement

Nagpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Nagpur this Sunday to bolster the party’s campaign in the city ahead of the upcoming elections. According to sources, she will lead a high-energy roadshow starting in West Nagpur, where Vikas Thakre, the Nagpur City Congress President, is contesting as the party’s candidate.

The roadshow is expected to kick off in the afternoon, covering key areas of the constituency to garner support for Thakre. Party workers and supporters are gearing up for a massive turnout, with elaborate preparations underway to ensure the event’s success.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Stay tuned for live updates and coverage as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes to the streets of Nagpur.