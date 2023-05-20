Priyank Kharge to be sworn-in as Karnataka minister

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, party’s MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil are among the eight MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers in the state Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka on Saturday.

According to a letter to the Governor by the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party dated May 20, the other MLAs who will be sworn in today include 7-time MP KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The oath-taking ceremony of Siddharamaiah as Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight MLAs as ministers will be held today at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium at around 12:30 pm.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his cabinet.

The provision of cabinet berths to MB Patil and Parameshwara comes amid reports stating that MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts.

Amid reports of Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara being upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, he on Friday said that it is time to forget the “individual aspirations” as the “party is supreme” for him.

He further said that there is a need to “look forward” with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections coming.

