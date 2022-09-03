Sensation in Nagpur as school Principal kidnapped, Rs 30 lakh ransom demanded

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation has prevailed across Nagpur as a school Principal was abducted from Mankapur area of the city on Friday night. A resident of Jaripatka, the Principal has been missing since last night. When his daughter called, the kidnappers picked up the phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in return for releasing her father. The police are vigorously tracing the accused and the Principal. Entire Nagpur Police Force is busy in solving this kidnapping case.

According to information received from sources, Pradeep Motiramani, a resident of Jaripatka, is the Principal of Mahatma Gandhi Primary School in Jaripatka area. He had left the house last night on his two-wheeler, but when he did not return home till late night, the family members got panicky. When Motiramani’s daughter contacted her father’s mobile, the kidnappers picked up the phone instead of her father and clearly said that if you want to see the father alive, then by Saturday afternoon keep Rs 30 lakh ready. She was also warned not to inform the police.

As the family got restless, eminent people of Sindhi society advised them to lodge a complaint to the police. Subsequently, the family reached Jaripatka police station early in the Saturday morning and informed them about the kidnapping of Motiramani. All the senior officers reached Jaripatka police station and started collecting information from Motiramani’s family.

Till the time of filing this report, the information about the school administrators having no hand in this kidnapping case has come to the fore, but the police are probing the matter from all angles. There was no contact after the kidnappers demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom from the family of Pradeep Motiramani. When the police contacted Motiramani on his mobile, his phone was switched off.

Motiramani’s two-wheeler was found parked in front of Alexis Hospital in Mankapur. Now it has become more complicated. Why did Motiramani go to that hospital?

Unconfirmed sources also said that Pradeep Motiramani was the Principal of the school in which he had a quarrel with the management of that school for years.

Notably, according to a report in a Hindi news channel, the kidnapped Principal Motiramani was the key witness in Deepak Bajaj case. Bajaj is the Director of Mahatma Gandhi School. He was accused of having disproportionate assets and misusing his position as a Principal of Mahatma Gandhi Centennial School. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had booked and arrested him.

Sources said that the last location of Motiramani’s phone was shown to be at Mouda area, due to which a police team has been alerted besides sending a police team there. Apart from this, the police of Vidarbha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have also been alerted. Police officials claim that soon the mystery of this kidnapping case will be solved.

