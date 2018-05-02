Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Prince Charles tests +ve for Coronavirus

    Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace says. The BBC reports that Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

    The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

    Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, adding the prince “has been working at home throughout the last few days”.

    An official statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

    “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

    “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    Hindi News
    घर पर रहें- सुरक्षित रहें : गोंदिया कलेक्टर ने आम जनता के नाम वीडियो मैसेज जारी किया
    घर पर रहें- सुरक्षित रहें : गोंदिया कलेक्टर ने आम जनता के नाम वीडियो मैसेज जारी किया
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    Trending News
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Featured News
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    लॉकडाऊन’ दरम्यान रस्त्यावरील लोकांना ‘बेघर निवाऱ्या’चा आसरा
    लॉकडाऊन’ दरम्यान रस्त्यावरील लोकांना ‘बेघर निवाऱ्या’चा आसरा
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    वक्त है मानवता दिखाने का, मदद के लिए आगे आने का
    वक्त है मानवता दिखाने का, मदद के लिए आगे आने का
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145