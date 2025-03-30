Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Nagpur, Welcomed by CM Fadnavis and Gadkari

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Nagpur for his scheduled visit today. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to visit the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh. He will also pay his respects at the memorials of RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the second Sarsanghchalak, Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar.

Notably, this marks the first time that Narendra Modi, while holding a constitutional post as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister, is visiting the RSS headquarters. His visit holds significant political and ideological importance.

Stay tuned for further updates on his Nagpur tour.

