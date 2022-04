Priest robbed of Rs 20,000 cash in Nandanvan

Advertisement

Nagpur: Three bike-borne goons looted Rs 20,000 cash from a 39-year-old man in Nandanvan area on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of Vidya Nagar, Nandanvan, Durgesh Jagdish Chaubey, a priest by profession, was riding a two-wheeler (MH-49/BD-2632) around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. Midway in front of KDK College, three miscreants came on a bike and snatched away a bag containing Rs 20,000 cash from Choube.

Following the victim’s complaint, Nandanvan Police registered a case under Section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the robbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement