President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, took a stroll early on Tuesday morning on the beach promenade. The President, who was staying in a heritage building on the beach road in the Union Territory, went on a leisurely morning walk along the promenade accompanied by security personnel for nearly 40 minutes. She walked from her hotel up to Gandhi Thidal.

