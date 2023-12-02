President Murmu describes Nagpur GMCH as global healthcare role model

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) of Nagpur, one of the pioneering medical institutions in India, commenced its platinum jubilee celebrations in a dazzling ceremony inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The event, marking GMCH’s illustrious journey and envisioning its future as a global medical powerhouse, unfolded with a promise of excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

In her address, President Murmu described GMCH as a potential global healthcare role model. “Let GMCH (established in 1947) not just celebrate its centenary with India’s independence, but lead the country as a beacon for global medical assistance,” she urged, highlighting the institution’s substantial contributions.

President Murmu enthusiastically welcomed the ambitious facelift project for GMCH costing Rs 550 crore, as presented by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. She highlighted the grand project as a crucial step in preparing the institution for the challenges of the next 50 years. “After platinum jubilee, we are talking about the centenary. But the plans here are beyond that. Development is being planned considering the next 50 years, which is really heartening. This institution has always been ahead of its time, and let it continue to do so,” she said.

Advertisement

Commending GMCH’s pivotal role in India’s education landscape, President Murmu praised the institution for producing world-renowned doctors over the last seven decades. “Now, it’s the need of the hour to focus on research that makes healthcare affordable for the common people,” she said.

“Medical facilities should be made so affordable here that people from all over the world can come to India to avail cheap medical services,” Murmu said. Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic time, President said, “It was the hard work of our doctors, nurses and the medical staff which ensured India to recover from COVID-19 pandemic and just because of their efforts, India could vaccinate such a huge population speedily against the pandemic.”

The President said that quality health services were a fundamental requirement for the progress of any society and country. She added that it was the collective responsibility of the Government and healthcare sector to ensure affordable and reliable healthcare services to every citizen. Murmu said that mental health problems were on the rise among people, including students, due to increasing pressure for achieving excellence in this era of competition.

Pointing out the shortage of doctors in the universal healthcare system, the President said, “Indian doctors are in demand worldwide. We are producing the best practising doctors who are serving in every corner of this world.” She said the country had recently seen a good increase in the number of medical colleges as well as MBBS and postgraduate seats. This development would help in providing proper healthcare facilities to people, she said.

In presence of the President of India, four distinguished personalities — Sir Colonel Dr Krishnaji Vishnu Kukday, Dr Shakuntala Gokhale, Dr B J Subhedar and Dr Pramod Giri — who have contributed to the development of the GMCH were felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais on this occasion.

Murmu also inaugurated the state-of-the-art lecture hall of GMCH. A special postal cover of GMCH was also released during the event. The President also released a Coffee Table Book and a souvenir during the occasion.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushriff, and GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye were on the dais. Dr Gajbhiye expressed gratitude for support and outlined GMCH’s commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care. A large number of dignitaries, including ex-students of GMCH, participated in the celebration.