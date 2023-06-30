President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskriti Kendra at Koradi, Nagpur on July 5

Nagpur: President of India Droupadi Murmu will be inaugurating Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskritik Kendra set up in Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple premises in Koradi at 5:00 p.m on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

The Sanskritik Kendra, a project conceived by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra under the able stewardship of Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh Banwarilalji Purohit (Trustee, Vice President, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai) with the motive of promoting love for Indian Culture and evoking spiritual and patriotic feelings in the young generation, is a unique exhibition complex, situated in the Central part of India.

The event will be inaugurated in the august presence of Ramesh Bais (Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra), Eknath Shinde (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Nitin Gadkari (Hon’ ble Union Minister for Road and Transport and Highways), Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh Shri Banwarilalji Purohit (Trustee, Vice President, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai), Devendra Fadnavis (Hon’ ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Krupal Tumane (Member of Lok Sabha), Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC (President, Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan).

The maiestic structure of the Sanskritik Kendra, has two floors of 14760 Sq. ft. each. The first floor is the ‘Ramayana Darshanam Hall’ which showcases 120 spectacular paintings on the significant episodes from the Tulsi Ramayana and Valmiki Ramayana, starting from the birth of Sri Rama to Rama’s coronation. The panels not only depict the life of Rama but its spread in India as well as abroad. It also highlights the manifestation of the core themes of the original Ramayana and is far broader even than can be understood from a consideration of the different languages in which it appears, as its essence has been expressed in a diverse array of regional cultures and artistic mediums.

The paintings have a two coat painting medium to ensure its durability on specially prepared canvas. The Ramayana Hall also has artistically decorated ceilings and arches, Yalli Pillars, backlit panels, Shubha Drishti Ganapati.

The second floor is the ‘Bharat Mata Sadanam’ which aims at instilling the spirit of patriotism. This hall has a bronze statue of Bharat Mata and depicts 115 paintings of our Freedom Fighters (from 1857 to 1947) along with 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

Param Vir Chakra translates as the “Wheel of the Ultimate Brave”. The Bharat Mata Sadanam portrays instances the freedom fighters were known for. The pictures and the write-ups display an unexplainable amount of conviction grit determination and sacrifice. Each one had undergone tremendous torture, agony and torment. 14 more paintings adorn the hall depicting the various events of the Freedom Struggle of India.

Every painting has been duly described through its write-up in English, Hindi and Marathi languages complimented with mesmerizing light effects.

The Sanskritik Kendra Complex also has a high granite 20 feet statue of Veera Hanuman, Divine sculptures that depict Dasha-Avatar, Ashta Lakshmi, Ram-Hanuman, Gajendra Moksha, Sita in Ashok Vatika, Varaha Lakshmi, Garuda and Panch Mukhi Hanuman. These sculptures are elegant and so striking that they narrate their own stories for the viewers to reminisce.

The complete structure is based on temple architecture with the decorative interiors and the lively paintings being done by Shri T. Baskaradoss, Chennai and the exteriors ornamented with sculptures being done by Dr. K. Dakshinamoorthy (Sthapati), Chennai.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskritik Kendra will be open for public from 8th July, 2023. The entry time will be from 10:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. daily. The entry ticket will be Rs. 30/- and can be booked online at www.bhavanssk.com. The online booking will commence from July 7, 2023. Manual ticket will also be available at the entry gate. Kindly note that the Sanskritik Kendra will remain closed every Monday of the week.

