Preference to pre-registered citizens at NMC-run vaccination centres

Nagpur: With a view to control the transmission chain of novel coronavirus, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and appealed them to preferably pre-register their names.

To speed up this campaign, civic body said citizens between the ages of 45 to 59 (having existing diseases like Diabetes, Thyroid, Hypertension, Blood Pressure) as well as senior citizens above 60 years to visit the nearest centre and get vaccinated immediately.

The civic body has increased the number of vaccination centres so that citizens do not have to face any inconvenience. Citizens should register their names for vaccination on https://selfregistration.cowin.go v.in/ and after that they would get SMS notifying them about the date and time slot for taking the vaccine dose. The pre-registration helps the administration in planning the vaccine administration since at a time minimum 10 patients are necessary to avoid wastage of doses. Without the minimum required beneficiaries hospitals are instructed not to break the vials containing vaccines.

Prakash Bhoyar, Chairperson, Standing Committee, visited ESIS Hospital, where citizens, those who have pre-registered and those who had walked-in were standing in a single queue. Civic body had received complaints about chaotic situations at some of the vaccine centres and hence a new set of instructions were relayed. Now preference would be given to citizens who have pre-registered their names. Similarly, the civic body is cautioning citizens not to let down their guard even in the aftermath of taking a vaccine dose. People would still need to maintain social distance, use masks and wash hands on a periodic basis. At present, free vaccination is being provided in 27 Government centers in the city and jabs are also being administered at 45 private hospitals at Government rates. Citizens can also visit zonal offices where arrangement is made for on-line registration of names.