Preemptive step: RTMNU files complaint against Mohammed Tah Uddin ahead of 110th Convocation

Nagpur: Fearing 2018-like situation, where a topper had created ruckus during the 105th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), the university as a precautionary measure had filed a complaint with Nagpur Police against its student Mohammed Tah Uddin.

It is pertinent to mention that, Tah Uddin who has got the highest CGPA 9.48, yet, he does not figure in the university topper or gold medallist list. His classmate Nandini Sameer Sohoni has a CGPA 9.36 and has been declared overall university topper.

Tah Uddin has outstanding grades in all subjects in all semesters except one where he failed by a mark. He, then, cleared the exam in revaluation with grace marks.

On Wednesday, a day before the 110th Convocation, Tah Uddin wrote to the Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation Prafulla Sabale, Vice Chancellor S R Chaudhari and Governor Ramesh Bais, who would be chief guest for the ceremony.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Prafulla Sabale informed that, in 2018, a topper had created ruckus during the 105th convocation claiming gold medal in MA psychology.

“With honorable Governor at the event, we’ve filed a precautionary complaint with Ambazari and Sitabuldi Police against the student, to avoid any untoward incident during the convocation,” he said.

According to sources, while family members have alleged that Nagpur Police had summoned Tah at Police Bhavan in Civil Lines on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Branch Shweta Khedkar has denied any such attempt initiated by Nagpur Police.

– Shubham Nagdeve

