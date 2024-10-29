Pre-poll swoop: 355 goons arrested, liquor, drugs, weapons seized in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a robust crackdown aimed at curbing illegal activities before the upcoming Assembly elections, Nagpur Police have arrested 355 individuals in 321 cases under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Indian Arms Act over the past ten days. Authorities seized illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, 53 sharp-edged weapons, and other items with a collective value of Rs 47.61 lakh in these cases.

The operation, led by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, saw active participation from the Crime Branch and police personnel from various stations across Nagpur. Under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act alone, officers arrested 287 individuals in 251 cases, confiscating illegal liquor and other items worth over Rs 6.17 lakh.



In a similar effort to tackle drug-related offenses, the police detained 25 drug peddlers across 17 cases under the NDPS Act, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 5.54 lakh. Meanwhile, enforcement under the Indian Arms Act led to the arrest of 43 people in 53 cases, with the recovery of sharp weapons, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles (two-wheelers and four-wheelers), totalling over Rs 35.71 lakh.

Beyond these arrests, between October 16 and October 26, 2024, preventive measures were taken against 536 individuals, including 530 charged under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and six detainees under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. Since the start of the year, preventive actions have been taken against criminals in 17,256 cases across various laws.

This sweeping crackdown reflects the police department’s intensified efforts to maintain law and order and curb illegal activities during the electoral period, ensuring safety and security for Nagpur’s residents.