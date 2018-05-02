PRCI Nagpur Chapter organises webinar on “Recasting Womanhood”

Nagpur: “Today their is a need for reinventing the entire idea of womanhood and the time has come to bring desired change in society” said Smt. Snehal Malpani, member of PRCI, Nagpur Chapter, an International NLP trainer, an image enhancer, a relationship strategist and a leadership coach. She was addressing webinar “Recasting Womanhood” organized by Public Relation Council of India (PRCI) Nagpur Chapter

She said that one needs to know the reality of this world and described about the true meaning of feminism and also discussed about changes in the behaviour of women according to their age groups. She also enlightened participants about wheel of life of a women and the crisis which one has to face.

The Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus Sh.M.B.Jayram,National President Sh. Dr T Vinay Kumar,Senior Vice President Sh. Ravindra K,Chairman West Zone Sh Avinash Gawai, Head of Maharashtra State Sh Asheesh Tayal were prominently present besides Sh. Abhishek Mohgaonkar, Sh. Nikhilesh Swarnakar, Sh. Kundan Hate office bearers of Nagpur Chapter and large number of Young Communicators Club (YCC) members accross the chapters.



