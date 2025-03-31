Prashant Koratkar Sent to Judicial Custody Till April 14 in Threat Call Case

Advertisement



Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar, who is facing charges for allegedly making a threat call to historian Indrajeet Sawant and inciting communal enmity, was on Sunday remanded in judicial custody for two weeks at Kolhapur’s Kalamba Jail.

Following the Kolhapur sessions court’s order, Koratkar’s lawyers promptly filed a bail plea, arguing that the police investigation against him is nearly complete and that his continued detention is unnecessary. The court has scheduled the bail hearing for Tuesday.

High Security for Koratkar in Jail

For security reasons, Koratkar has been placed in a separate jail cell. During his previous court appearances on March 25 and 28, angry protesters had gathered outside the court premises, and an individual dressed as a lawyer had even attempted to attack him. Given these concerns, Koratkar was produced before the court via video conferencing from the Rajarampuri police station.

Kolhapur Police Recover High-End Cars, Probe His Escape

Authorities have intensified their probe into Koratkar’s month-long evasion before his arrest at a railway station in Telangana. The Kolhapur police have recovered two luxury cars that he allegedly used while on the run.

Additionally, five individuals suspected of helping Koratkar evade arrest have been summoned. One of them, a hotel owner from Chandrapur, where Koratkar stayed before heading to Telangana, has already reached Kolhapur to record his statement.

Voice Samples Under Expert Analysis

During his five-day custodial remand, police collected Koratkar’s voice samples to compare them with the threat call made to historian Indrajeet Sawant on February 25. Experts are currently analyzing the samples to verify whether Koratkar was indeed the caller.

As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes are now on Tuesday’s bail hearing, where the court will decide whether Koratkar will remain in custody or be granted release.

