Prashant Bhushan case: SC sentencing today

The Supreme Court will pronounce today its order on the point of sentence against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in connection with the suo motu criminal contempt case over his tweets accusing former Chief Justices of India of corruption.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had reserved its order on August 25 reserved its judgement on the sentence of Bhushan in connection with the case.

Reserving its order on the quantum of sentence, Justice Arun Mishra had said that there is no harm in apologising if a mistake had been done.

Bhushan was earlier this month held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.

In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.